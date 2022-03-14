‘You can overcome anything’: Domestic violence survivor shares her story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local woman is ready to share her story of overcoming domestic violence to help other women find the strength to leave.

Over a year, more than 10 million women and men in the U.S. were abused by a partner.

“We all hear the stories about domestic violence and what happens behind closed doors,” said Holli Solomon.

Solomon is one of the 37 percent of Georgia women who are survivors of domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 30 percent of men in Georgia also experience violence from an intimate partner.

“You can overcome anything. You don’t have to stay there. We have one life. Change it,” she said.

Solomon endured eight years of domestic abuse from her ex-husband. She says she left not just for herself but for her children.

Survivor Resources

Safe Homes of Augusta is a domestic violence center that uses advocacy, education, and awareness to help survivors.

Piedmont Augusta has a 24/7 rape and crisis service.

“I wanted to show them you can be strong. If you don’t like something about your life, you can change it,” she said.

Piedmont Augusta, Rape Crisis Specialist Mariza Rios says domestic violence needs more attention.

“There’s not a lot of light to that because victims and survivors of this kind of trauma are very scared,” said Rios.

Locally, Rios says domestic and sexual assault crimes have increased and advocating is key to giving survivors a voice.

“We come in and support not only to help them have a voice and let them know their choices,” she said. “We may not know them, but we know they need us, and this is why we do what we do day in and day out.”

