Advertisement

Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Charles Hawkins Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway to investigate a past sexual assault.

MORE | 2 plead guilty to drug-trafficking scheme in Saluda County, elsewhere

Deputies said Pamela Hawkins stated that she discovered a video of her husband, Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, molesting the girl. The video showed it had been recorded at 3:07 a.m. Friday, according to deputies.

The suspect’s wife told deputies he had left the residence on foot two minutes before their arrival.

Additional deputies arrived and began an investigation, during which they found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, according to authorities.

Charles Hawkins was being held Monday in Richmond County jail on charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated, sexual exploitation of children and aggravated sexual battery, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Rd in...
Weekend fire destroys most of structure in Jenkins County
Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.
Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Day parade makes a return to Augusta this week
From left: Kaci Easley, legislative affairs adviser, Dominion Energy; Col. Alexander Conyers,...
Dominion marks $1 million grant to S.C. State University
Frank Martin out as head men’s basketball coach at South Carolina
Frank Martin out as head basketball coach at South Carolina
Kaitlyn Toole
Aiken County girl advances to national spelling bee