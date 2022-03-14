Advertisement

Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

_Delta 8 THC plant
_Delta 8 THC plant(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A new lawsuit in Georgia seeks a court order declaring that a chemical related to the main intoxicating ingredient in pot is legal under state law.

The chemical, called delta-8 THC, is mostly synthesized from CBD, a non-intoxicating chemical that’s prevalent in hemp.

Delta-8 has become extremely popular across the country, and the cannabis industry and state governments have grappled with its rise.

An Atlanta law firm said it filed a lawsuit Thursday after the district attorney in Gwinnett County threatened to prosecute businesses selling products with delta-8 and a related chemical, delta-10.

Emails Friday to Austin-Gatson and spokespeople for the county were not immediately returned.

