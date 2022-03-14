St. Patrick’s Day parade makes a return to Augusta this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After two years away, the Irish American Heritage Society is pleased to present the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

The parade will feature music and entertainment from Richmond County schools, floats from various CSRA businesses and nonprofits, and the Irish American Heritage Society.

The grand marshal will be Doug Herman Sr., Irish lady will be Beth Real Cibak and Irish family will be the Sean Burke family. The parade chairman is Tyler V. Snead.

After the parade, the City’s St. Patrick’s Day festival will be held from 4-10 p.m. at the Augusta Common with live entertainment, a kids’ fun zone, as well as food, drinks and merchandise vendors. Entertainers for the festival will include Jaycee Ward, Joshua Pierce, Shine Box and Midnight Moon.

“We are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Common,” said Augusta Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell. “In the last two years, many events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, and now we are excited to offer folks more fun and family-oriented activities in downtown Augusta again.”

Other upcoming events

Spring markets at the Fifth Street Marina are planned along the Savannah River from March to May. Markets are planned from noon to 4 p.m. March 20 and 27, April 24, and May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Vendors will be present selling their spring items including everything from hair care, jewelry, soaps, children’s toys, crocheted items, wooden items and more.

On April 5, the 11th annual Aiken Art Walk will take place in downtown Aiken. The event brings together emerging and established visual and performing artists, farmers and artisans, arts organizations, locals and tourists alike. Visitors can enjoy the musical talents of street side performers and peruse pop-up shops of 40 gifted artisans. Downtown shops will be open late, and admission is free.

The city of Augusta has teamed up with local organizations to host monthly farmers’ markets. The spring reopening of the Laney Walker farmers’ market will be from 4:30-7 p.m. April 1 at 850 Laney Walker Blvd. The market will be held every first Friday of the month. On April 20, the city will partner with Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture & Agency to establish the south Augusta farmers’ market. This event will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its annual free Easter egg hunt on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Avenue NE. The Teddy Bear Family Picnic will be May 1 at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road, from 1-3:00 p.m. Cost is $5. Register at the Odell Weeks Activities Center or Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.

