S.C. State House news: Budget to get focus from lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one large bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring.

Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus money and cash lawmakers saved over the past few years.

There is $1 billion set aside to improve roads, money for salary increases for state employees, law enforcement and teachers.

But the difference in the income tax cut plans passed by the House and Senate likely won’t be resolved for more than a month. The House sets aside $600 million, while the Senate wants to spend $2 billion.

Lawmakers consider eligibility for kinship care, birth certificates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of bills designed to expand South Carolina’s kinship care program for foster children and help give guardians access to birth certificates have gained traction.

S.222 is designed to add eligibility of fictive kin into the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ kinship care program.

The DSS website describes kinship care in the following terms:

When parents can’t meet their child’s basic needs for safety, food, clothing, shelter, education or health care, relatives or family friends often step in to help care for the child.

Kin can be related by blood, marriage or adoption, including a grandparent, aunt, uncle, sister or brother. Kinship caregivers can also be people not related to the child but who play an important role in the child’s life.

In its current form, the bill defines fictive kin as:

An individual who is not related by birth, adoption, or marriage to a child but who has an emotionally significant relationship with the child or the child’s family

If passed, the bill would make the fictive kin eligible for the financial resources and support the DSS offers to licensed kinship care providers.

The estimated financial impact of the bill is $459,411 on the DSS budget annually to support newly licensed kinship care foster parents.

S.222 has already passed the Senate and is working its way through the House Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs (3-M).

H.4834 was also moved forward in the same subcommittee hearing, and was passed onto the full House on March 9.

It would allow a series of groups to get access to birth certificates and streamline the process between DHEC and DSS. Among those gaining access would be those with legal custody of the child, kinship caregivers and attorney representing parents.

