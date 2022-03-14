Advertisement

Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing

No vacancy
No vacancy
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2022
ATLANTA - An attorney says people who rely on motels for long-term housing in Georgia will have greater protection against forced removal under a state appeals court ruling.

The 2nd Division of the Court of Appeals of Georgia ruled that an extended-stay motel outside Atlanta could not kick two residents out without filing formal eviction cases in court.

The court concluded the residents were tenants.

I-TEAM | Community crisis in need of community response

The motel, Efficiency Lodge, had argued they were guests who could be removed summarily.

Attorney Lindsey Siegel with the Atlanta Legal Aid Society says the ruling sets a precedent that will help motel dwellers across Georgia.

Efficiency Lodge attorney Roy Barnes told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the motel will appeal.

There are a significant number of people in Augusta who rely on motels for lodging -- people who might otherwise be homeless.

A little over a year ago, residents at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road were told they had 60 minutes to leave, sending them into a scramble over the news, with many seen packing cars, trucks, and vans with their belongings.

In that case, it was a code enforcement issue that forced residents out. But it showed the extent to which people relied on the motel as a living space.

