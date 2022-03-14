Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine

By Richard Rogers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The war in Ukraine has left a lot of people feeling helpless, and for some here in the two-state, it just doesn’t feel like there is much we can do to support from so far away.

But Augusta’s Faith Community came together this past weekend to pray for the people of Ukraine.

Dr. Rodger Murchison stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers ahead of the prayer vigil on Saturday.

MORE: How you can donate to support the people of Ukraine

