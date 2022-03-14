One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The war in Ukraine has left a lot of people feeling helpless, and for some here in the two-state, it just doesn’t feel like there is much we can do to support from so far away.

But Augusta’s Faith Community came together this past weekend to pray for the people of Ukraine.

Dr. Rodger Murchison stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers ahead of the prayer vigil on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.