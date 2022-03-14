Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson reportedly headed to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Oakland Athletics are sending star first baseman Matt Olson, 27, to Atlanta.

The Dodgers have reportedly been in talks with Freddie Freeman, who recently became a free agent, since the end of the lockout last week. The trade would create a clear path for freeman, according to CBS Sports.

Oakland will receive OF Cristian Pache, C Shea Langeliers, SP Ryan Cusick and SP Joey Estes, sources tell ESPN. Massive haul for Matt Olson, the Braves’ new first baseman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

Oakland will acquire outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes from the Braves.

The Braves confirmed the trade at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Before the lockout, Freeman was seeking a six-year contract in the $180 million range, according to CBS Sports. However, the Braves were only offering a five-year contract for $130 million.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that he hasn’t talked business with Freeman, according to ESPN. Snitker reportedly texted Freeman after the lockout, but only as a friend. Snitker said he asked Freeman about his family.

Olson is a native of metro Atlanta and attended Parkview High School in Lilburn.

San Francisco Chronicle’s beat write Matt Kawahara spoke to Olson about the trade:

Matt Olson just addressed the trade with reporters in Mesa: pic.twitter.com/YtR7oaeBJP — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 14, 2022

The Braves are currently in south Florida for Spring Training. CBS46 has a reporter in Florida with the Braves and we’ll have team coverage on this breaking news later this afternoon.

Baseball fans are reacting positively to the news of Olson coming to Atlanta on Twitter although many of them are also sad to see Freeman go.

In my heart of hearts, I saw this coming. But I harbor no bitterness towards Freddie Freeman. He stayed with us for 12 years and we got the best of him, including a World Championship.



Cherish those memories, but let the man go. Welcome to Atlanta, Matt Olson! https://t.co/aVJD2jtZln — Republic Loyalist (@Edward_Chang_8) March 14, 2022

People in panic mode. What do successful franchises do? Pay for future production, not past.

Love ya, Freddie. Best of luck (except with dodgers)!

Welcome home, Matt Olson! Now to make the other moves that this allows… — Alan Lozano (@L0ZAN0) March 14, 2022

What we are not going to do today is trash Matt Olson because feelings are hurt over Freddie. Okay? Okay. — Erin (@its_erinalexis) March 14, 2022

And let me say, I'm excited for Matt Olson. In terms of on-field production, there probably won't be much difference between him and Freddie. Losing Freddie just sucks, man. — C.H. (@Cresean) March 14, 2022

Freddie Freeman will forever be a Braves legend.



Dude gutted out the rebuild, became the face of the franchise and spearheaded a World Series run.



Probably the smart move to sell high and get Freeman 2.0 in Matt Olson, but damn if this doesn't sting a bit. — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) March 14, 2022

