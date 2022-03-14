Advertisement

More details revealed about house fire in Jenkins County

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a fire that destroyed a Jenkins County mobile home over the weekend.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 4707 James St. near Millen.

Firefighters said it had two residents, a woman and her grown son.

The son woke up to the fire at his feet and awakened his mother.

When crews arrived, the home was gone and the son was in an ambulance.

He was airlifted to Doctors Hospital in Augusta for treatment of burns burns to his hands and feet, firefighters said.

There’s been no determination of the cause of the fire and the condition of the remains of the home may make it impossible to determine.

