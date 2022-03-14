‘Moo-ving’ along: Cows take over Albemarle Road in east Charlotte overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Monday and that means everyone is moving just a little bit slower, but it’s nothing like what was seen overnight in east Charlotte.

It’s not exactly the type of traffic issue people are used to seeing in the area. Around 12 a.m. on Monday, about 15 cows were spotted on Albemarle Road near Cabarrus Road.

That led to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and animal control officers blocking the lanes to keep traffic back. A farmer was also leading the charge with a bucket of feed, allowing the cows to get back into the pasture.

At last check, Bessie and the girls were safely back in their pen and traffic was moving along smoothly again ahead of the morning commute.

According to WBTV’s crew on the scene, none of the animals appeared to be injured.

WBTV has reached out to police to see how the cows got out.

