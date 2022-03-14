Advertisement

Masks will remain mandatory for now on Augusta Transit buses

Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit riders will need to keep wearing masks while riding and at the Broad Street Transfer Facility, city officials reminded the public on Monday.

The announcement came after the Transportation Security Administration extended the wearing of masks on public transportation and in public transportation hubs through April 18.

To comply with federal regulations, the city is following that extension.

Additionally, eating or drinking are not permitted on any Augusta Transit bus, city officials said.

