Local record store looks to archive Augusta band posters

By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia-based magazine ‘Chunklet’ is looking to scan Augusta band posters from all decades and genres of music.

All the posters will be registered in the state archives, with credit given to the designers. Local production company ‘Alma Presents’ is helping organize the project.

We caught up with the organization’s owner, Coco Rubio, at Grantsky Records.

“It’s a collection of posters and fliers that we want to do for a writer named Henry Owings,” he said. “Henry did a book about Athens, Georgia, and their music scene there, and a collection of fliers and posters. In his new book, he’s going to expand it, and he’s going to do the whole state of Georgia.”

If you’re interested in taking part, you can swing by Grantski Records in downtown Augusta on March 27 with one of your old band posters or flyers.

