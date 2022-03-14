Two accidents block lanes on Interstate 20 near exit 190
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 20 due to two traffic accidents.
The accidents happened on the eastbound side near exit 190 in Grovetown between 8:17 and 8:20 Monday morning.
Columbia County dispatch says one accident involved two vehicles, and a second accident involved three vehicles. There are no injuries reported.
Motorists should use an alternate route if possible.
