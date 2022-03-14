Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a couple who claims a nurse violated their granddaughter during an office visit last week.

The district tells us a substitute nurse performed a procedure nurses would not normally perform, but it was in her scope of practice.

However, the child’s grandparents say the nurse crossed a line. Rick and Melissa Cohen’s 6-year-old granddaughter has been through a lot.

“I call it one more thing on the pile that has happened to her,” said Mr. Cohen.

On March 4, they said their granddaughter was having stomach problems at school. She went to see the backup school nurse for help.

“What they didn’t tell us was that without our knowledge or consent, they gave her a rectal exam,” he said.

Melissa says the nurse gave their granddaughter a bottle of water and used a gloved hand to give a rectal exam. The family says they were told by the nurse about the stomach issues and bottle of water, but not the exam.

“We were livid when we found out about it. Come to find out from the school system that supposedly she was working within her scope and not having to tell the parents any of this,” said Mr. Cohen.

The South Carolina Department of Education says these nurses are allowed to examine any body part necessary to determine the right course of action, but the family says these stomach issues were being handled at home. The South Carolina Department of Education also says that parents aren’t required to sign a form that allows school nurses to give care to their kids.

“Had there needed to be something taken care of, I would’ve taken her to her actual doctor,” said Mrs. Cohen.

The family says she’s scared and doesn’t want to go back to school.

“I don’t want to see any other parent, grandparent, or child have to go through this,” they said.

