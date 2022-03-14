Advertisement

Frank Martin out as head basketball coach at South Carolina

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Frank Martin is out as the head basketball coach at South Carolina after 10 seasons the school announced on Monday afternoon.

“After a thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Martin went 171-147 during his time in Columbia including going 79-99 in SEC play. His best year came in 2016-17 when he led the school to their only Final Four appearance.

The Gamecocks finished this season with an 18-13 record, 9-9 during SEC regular season play. Carolina tied for fifth in the SEC standings and was the 7th seed in the recently concluded SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla.

His 10 years is the 3rd longest tenure in school history according to the school behind only Frank McGuire’s 16 seasons and Frank Johnson’s 14.5 years

“Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships,” said Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base and we provide our student-athletes an outstanding experience at the University of South Carolina. We will hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion, and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience.”

