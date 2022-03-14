Advertisement

Federal trial date set for suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias

By Staff
Mar. 14, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury trial has been set for 9 a.m. July 26 for suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial had been set for 9 a.m. March 28 before Chief Judge J. Randal Hall.

However, the government asked to delay that.

A judge ruled Feb 28 that that would be OK, and we learned Monday of the new hearing date.

Sias is out on bond, which he posted in August. Bond was was set at $50,000 with several conditions and restrictions involving things like a curfew, supervised release, avoiding contact with witnesses, not having a gun, using drugs or drinking to excess and more.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

