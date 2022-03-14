Dominion marks $1 million grant to S.C. State University

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To celebrate its $1 million grant to South Carolina State University, Dominion Energy presented school representatives with a check March 10 at the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 2020, Dominion Energy committed $25 million through its HBCU Promise Education Equity Initiative to be shared by 11 historically Black colleges and universities in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. The six-year initiative supports endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy.

South Carolina State was one of four South Carolina institutions awarded grants.

“Every student deserves access to equitable education, and we’re proud to do our part by partnering with HBCUs in the Palmetto State on various initiatives, including the HBCU Promise,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “This commitment helps us to cultivate a diverse workforce so that our future leaders will look more like the communities we serve throughout our great state.”

The $1 million grant to South Carolina State will support the expansion of its computer, electrical and mechanical engineering programs, laboratory upgrades and the hiring of additional faculty.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.