Advertisement

Dominion marks $1 million grant to S.C. State University

From left: Kaci Easley, legislative affairs adviser, Dominion Energy; Col. Alexander Conyers,...
From left: Kaci Easley, legislative affairs adviser, Dominion Energy; Col. Alexander Conyers, interim president, South Carolina State University; Tonya Byrd, director of community engagement, Dominion Energy; Sonja Stills, commissioner, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To celebrate its $1 million grant to South Carolina State University, Dominion Energy presented school representatives with a check March 10 at the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 2020, Dominion Energy committed $25 million through its HBCU Promise Education Equity Initiative to be shared by 11 historically Black colleges and universities in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. The six-year initiative supports endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy.

MORE | Frank Martin out as head basketball coach at South Carolina

South Carolina State was one of four South Carolina institutions awarded grants.

“Every student deserves access to equitable education, and we’re proud to do our part by partnering with HBCUs in the Palmetto State on various initiatives, including the HBCU Promise,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “This commitment helps us to cultivate a diverse workforce so that our future leaders will look more like the communities we serve throughout our great state.”

The $1 million grant to South Carolina State will support the expansion of its computer, electrical and mechanical engineering programs, laboratory upgrades and the hiring of additional faculty.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Rd in...
Weekend fire destroys most of structure in Jenkins County
Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.
Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Army Corps of Engineers dredging has uncovered some artifacts at the bottom of the Savannah...
Savannah dredging uncovers more artifacts from 1700s

Latest News

Frank Martin out as head men’s basketball coach at South Carolina
Frank Martin out as head basketball coach at South Carolina
Kaitlyn Toole
Aiken County girl advances to national spelling bee
Fist bump
Hiring events set to fill youth corrections, manufacturing jobs
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson (28) celebrates after hitting the game winning home run off...
Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson reportedly headed to Atlanta Braves