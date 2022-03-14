Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sub-freezing temperatures expected again this morning. Rain chances increasing by mid-week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another hard freeze is on tap with clear skies, calm winds, and lows dipping into the middle/upper 20s and lower 30s. A freeze warning is in effect for the entire CSRA until 10 am.

A nice warm-up will begin this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle/upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 6 mph. The first of two storm systems for the upcoming week arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The daylight hours should be mainly dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies, but rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thursday should be a great day for your outdoor plans with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. The second storm system of the week arrives Friday bringing with it a chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Highs both of those days will be in the middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s Friday night.

