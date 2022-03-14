Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Sub-freezing temperatures expected again tonight. Rain chances increasing by mid-week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Watch our latest Facebook Live on sub-freezing temperatures possible tonight and a look at a pair of storm systems headed our way for the upcoming work week.

Bush Field Airport officially got down to 19 degrees this morning. This ties the coldest...
Bush Field Airport officially got down to 19 degrees this morning. This ties the coldest morning of the Winter, when we also hit 19 the morning of January 30th.(WRDW)

After a record-breaking cold start to the day, temperatures rebounded into the lower to middle 50s with much less windy conditions than we experienced Saturday. Sunny skies were present across the entire CSRA for your Sunday afternoon.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire CSRA until 9/10 AM.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire CSRA until 9/10 AM.(WRDW)

Another hard freeze is on tap tonight with clear skies, calm winds, and lows dipping into the middle/upper 20s and lower 30s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire CSRA until 9/10 AM.

A hard freeze is possible tonight once again before nightly low temperatures return to above...
A hard freeze is possible tonight once again before nightly low temperatures return to above freezing.(WRDW)

A nice warm-up will begin by Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle/upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph. The first of two storm systems for the upcoming week arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The daylight hours should be mainly dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies, but rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rain chances return heading into the middle of the week.
Rain chances return heading into the middle of the week.(WRDW)

Thursday should be a great day for your outdoor plans with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. The second storm system of the week arrives Friday bringing with it a chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Highs both of those days will be in the middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s Friday night. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.
Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire
Appling-Harlem Road
Major changes coming to Appling-Harlem Road in Georgia
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Rd in...
Early morning fire leaves little of structure remaining

Latest News

Freezing Temps Again Tonight, Rain Returns Midweek
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Cold nights ahead
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Cold nights ahead
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 3.12.22
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge