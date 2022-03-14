Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Watch our latest Facebook Live on sub-freezing temperatures possible tonight and a look at a pair of storm systems headed our way for the upcoming work week.

Bush Field Airport officially got down to 19 degrees this morning. This ties the coldest morning of the Winter, when we also hit 19 the morning of January 30th. (WRDW)

After a record-breaking cold start to the day, temperatures rebounded into the lower to middle 50s with much less windy conditions than we experienced Saturday. Sunny skies were present across the entire CSRA for your Sunday afternoon.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire CSRA until 9/10 AM. (WRDW)

Another hard freeze is on tap tonight with clear skies, calm winds, and lows dipping into the middle/upper 20s and lower 30s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire CSRA until 9/10 AM.

A hard freeze is possible tonight once again before nightly low temperatures return to above freezing. (WRDW)

A nice warm-up will begin by Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle/upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph. The first of two storm systems for the upcoming week arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The daylight hours should be mainly dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies, but rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rain chances return heading into the middle of the week. (WRDW)

Thursday should be a great day for your outdoor plans with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. The second storm system of the week arrives Friday bringing with it a chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Highs both of those days will be in the middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s Friday night. Keep it here for the latest updates.

