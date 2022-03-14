Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mostly dry during the day Tuesday, but rain moves in late. Storms likely Wednesday bringing risk for heavy rain.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s after sunset through midnight. Overnight lows will eventually bottom out in the low 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Clouds will begin to increase during the day Tuesday as a closed upper low approached the region. Highs will reach the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with east winds between 5-10 mph. Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday evening and turn more widespread overnight.

Storms likely Wednesday and showers likely Friday.
Storms likely Wednesday and showers likely Friday.(WRDW)

The closed upper low will bring storms to the region during the day Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely, but storms will be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to localized minor flooding issues. There will likely be multiple waves of rain Wednesday, but in between showers and storms highs will be able to reach close to 70. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Thursday is trending mostly dry with morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers late in the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will move through late Friday into Friday night, but dry out for the weekend.

Nice weather in store this weekend behind the front. Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Rd in...
Weekend fire destroys most of structure in Jenkins County
Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.
Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Army Corps of Engineers dredging has uncovered some artifacts at the bottom of the Savannah...
Savannah dredging uncovers more artifacts from 1700s

Latest News

Mid Week Rain
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire CSRA until 9/10 AM.
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Rain Chances
Cold Morning, Sunny and Mild
Mid Week Rain
Sunny and Mild, Showers Mid Week