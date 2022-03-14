Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s after sunset through midnight. Overnight lows will eventually bottom out in the low 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Clouds will begin to increase during the day Tuesday as a closed upper low approached the region. Highs will reach the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with east winds between 5-10 mph. Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday evening and turn more widespread overnight.

Storms likely Wednesday and showers likely Friday. (WRDW)

The closed upper low will bring storms to the region during the day Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely, but storms will be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to localized minor flooding issues. There will likely be multiple waves of rain Wednesday, but in between showers and storms highs will be able to reach close to 70. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Thursday is trending mostly dry with morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers late in the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will move through late Friday into Friday night, but dry out for the weekend.

Nice weather in store this weekend behind the front. Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

