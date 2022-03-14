Community members of all faiths unite for prayer vigil honoring Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People of all religions packed the sanctuary of first Baptist church of Augusta on Sunday for a prayer vigil honoring the people of Ukraine.

The theme of today’s prayer service was peace.

As local Christian, Muslim, and Jewish faith leaders and even a congressman, gathered to pray for Ukrainian citizens, children, students, political leaders, soldiers, and everyone impacted by this conflict.

“We are here for a solemn and a hopeful purpose it is to pray for the people of Ukraine, to pray for an end to this violence and this senseless war,” said Dr. Will Dyer, the pastor of First Baptist Church (FBC) of Augusta.

The congregation also sang songs of peace.

The idea for the vigil came from Dr. Rodger Murchison, the former pastor of FBC Augusta, who has traveled to Ukraine on mission trips.

“That’s why my heart was so concerned about this and wanted to pray for the people of Ukraine,” said Murchison.

He has been writing to families he knows there, each message bringing heart break from hearing their experiences.

“This morning I was writing to a mother, of two children, she and her husband sleep with the children in a corridor away from the windows because the windows may break,” said Murchison.

It’s these stories that inspired this community-wide prayer vigil.

“The people of Ukraine need us, ‘the people of Ukraine are hurting,’ and the people of Augusta said ‘we’re going to step up and we’re going to pray and show our concern’,” said. Murchison.

Christian, Jewish or Muslim, people of all faiths stood united for Ukraine.

“Every religion teaches us to stand against injustices and to stand with the innocent people. I thin kthat is what brings everyone together here today,” said Imam Jawad Rasul representing the Islamic Society of Augusta.

Dr. Dyer, the pastor of FBC said he was surprised by the amount of people who attended both in person and online, but it shows how many people are in support of Ukrainians no matter their background.

“There are over a million Muslims in Ukraine, the president, of Ukraine he is Jewish, so it was a reminder that we share a common humanity,” said Dyer. “That we are created in the divine image and people want to show up to show solidarity with people in Ukraine.”

He added, incorporating different religions for this purpose was crucial for the event.

“To see something that shatters those divisions is incredibly important.”

The full vigil is available to stream on our Facebook page, or the church’s website.

