Advertisement

Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space

Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Comedian Pete Davidson is going to fly into space on a Blue Origin spacecraft, the company announced Monday.

Blue Origin said the “Saturday Night Live” member will be flying on its upcoming NS-20 flight on March 23 from west Texas.

Davidson will fly alongside businessman Marty Allen, Spacekids nonprofit founder Sharon Hagle with husband Marc, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC.

The launch will be the New Shepard program’s fourth human flight and the 20th in its history, Blue Origin said.

Davidson will be the latest celebrity to blast off.

Last October, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, 90, boarded a Blue Origin rocket to become the oldest person to reach space.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Rd in...
Early morning fire leaves little of structure remaining
Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.
Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Appling-Harlem Road
Major changes coming to Appling-Harlem Road in Georgia

Latest News

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
_Delta 8 THC plant
Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine