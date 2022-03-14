Advertisement

Clemson researchers discover cause of deadly dog disease

German shepherd puppies
German shepherd puppies(Clemson University)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Researchers with Clemson University say they’ve found a genetic cause of a disorder that can sometimes kill dogs.

Congenital idiopathic megaesophagus, also known as CIM, is often found in German shepherds but other breeds are susceptible including Labrador retrievers, great Danes, dachshunds, and miniature schnauzers.

The disease causes puppies to develop an enlarged esophagus and can’t move food into their stomachs normally, often leading to developmental problems or euthanasia.

Puppies with CIM must eat and drink sitting upright in a dog high chair and many never outgrow the condition.

The research team at Clemson developed a genetic test for the disease and say combined with information about the dog’s sex, they can predict if puppies will have the disease with 75 percent accuracy.

Owners can swab their dog’s gums and submit the sample to a genetic testing company.

“One thing I stress with any disease in any breed is don’t make a problem where there isn’t one. If you’ve been breeding German shepherds for 20 years and you’ve never bred a megaesophagus puppy, then don’t use this test,” said graduate research assistant Sarah Bell. “But if you’re a breeder and you’ve had megaesophagus puppies, you may benefit from the test.”

