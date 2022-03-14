Advertisement

Augusta University artist to display work in Venice

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta University professor is getting ready to take her art overseas. This summer, Marianna Williams will display her exhibit in Venice.

Williams has always loved art, and for her, creating art is more than just painting. It’s power tools, cameras, and new media.

“What’s the best format for people to see this, and how can people participate in this and experience it,” she asked.

She remembers her experiences traveling the world, and her time in the Arctic Circle gave her a new perspective.

“It shifted me away from just strictly painting because there’s this whole language of information here,” said Williams.

She wants her art to be an experience you can interact with, and she’s excited to bring that to Venice. She says it took more than $40,000 worth of grants to make it happen.

Her work goes on display in late April, and it will be on display until early November.

“We were able to make it happen. It’s just been coming up with an idea, reaching out. Finding funding for it and sending it abroad,” she said.

She calls it the largest exhibition she’s ever done, and she thinks this experience will help her students.

“I don’t even know if they know I’m showing in Venice, honestly, they might, but I haven’t told them,” she said.

