Aiken County girl advances to national spelling bee

Kaitlyn Toole
Kaitlyn Toole(James Nix/Carolina Panthers)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student at Byrd Elementary School is advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning a regional bee.

Kaitlyn Toole will compete at the national level after winning the Carolina Panthers South Carolina Regional Spelling Bee presented by Bank of America over the weekend.

The regional bee involved top student spellers from third through eighth grades representing 58 school districts in North and South Carolina. Four students from North Carolina and two students from South Carolina qualified for the national bee.

Students from public school districts, private/charter and homeschools qualified for the Panthers Bee through school district-level bees and other qualifying events.

In 2021, eighth-grader Sreethan Gajula qualified for the national bee through the inaugural Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee and went on to post a Top 7 finish in the national competition. Sreethan will serve as a special adviser to this year’s national qualifiers.

