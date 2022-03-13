SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say one person is dead after they barricaded themselves for nearly 12 hours inside a home in Carolina Forest.

A spokesperson for SLED tells WMBF News that the person involved in the incident in the area of Redleaf Rose Drive was found dead after a fire broke out at the home late Saturday.

SLED also says the suspect fired multiple rounds during the hours of negotiations. They also shot and destroyed SLED equipment.

SLED added that they have no information suggesting any law enforcement officer fired any shots during the incident.

The Horry County Police Department said officers first arrived at the scene of a barricaded wanted person at around 1 p.m. Saturday. As the situation continued into the afternoon and evening hours, residents and neighbors in the Clear Pond community were asked to steer clear of police.

The HCPD also clarified on social media that the situation did not involve hostages, and that they tried to communicate with the suspect for hours at the scene.

Then at around 11:30 p.m., police said a fire broke out at the scene. Video of the blaze from multiple WMBF News viewers showed large, thick smoke filling the air.

Courtesy: Lee Ann (viewer-submitted)

The HCPD said the barricaded person’s home was heavily damaged in the fire, along with two nearby structures.

SLED says the suspect was found dead inside the home after the blaze was put out. The agency is now investigating the fire as well as the entire incident itself.

Neighbors were allowed to return to their homes at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday while authorities remained on the scene for some time.

Brian Pugliesi, who lives in the neighborhood, spoke with WMBF News later Sunday, saying he was in shock over what happened.

“It was crazy, we came home in the afternoon. I heard a beeping sound, and we see these ambulance and police vehicles lined up. They were starting to clear out the neighborhood,” he said. “I got to sleep around 3 a.m. last night. It was just a lot going on. I was just shocked for the family and can’t imagine what they must be going through now losing their father on top of this.”

