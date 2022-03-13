Local growers concerned about crop damage ahead of Saturday night freeze

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Saturday night’s freezing temperatures, could mean big problems for local farmers.

One way local farmers prepare their crops is by using over head irrigation systems.

Running that water helps insulate the plants from the cold, but that’s only effective up to certain temperatures, and a grower at a local u-pick blueberry farm said the weather may not be favorable enough for that technique to work.

Cherie Garrison and her husband have owned Sweetwater Creek U-Pick Blueberry Farm in Edgefield County for almost seven years.

“One year we were able to use the over heads and it did a good job, one year when it dropped to the teens for three days you just cant run them that long so we lost everything,’ said Garrison.

Usually, they use over-head irrigation systems to shield their plants from extreme temperatures.

This year though, they may not be able to run those systems because of the wind. For that irrigation to work, the air needs to be still.

“Right now, we may lose at least our early varieties, we normally open in June so we might have to tell our customers it may be closer to July,” said Garrison. “We hate to miss out on the first half of the season but that will take out a good half of our berries.”

Blueberries are not the only crop that will be impacted, peaches will be also.

Sarah Scott, the Horticulture Extension Agent in Edgefield County said there will be damage to the early varieties that are in full bloom.

“Peaches that will be ready around May or June, those are going to get hit the hardest,” said Scott.

It’s likely farmers will have to rely on their later varieties, but the early bloomers may not be a total loss.

“We really only need about 15 percent of those blooms in order to make a really good full crop, so there is a chance, not all the blooms on the early varities will get damaged so hopefully we’ll still have peaches,” said Scott.

Scott said no matter what happens with the early varieties, supporting local farmers this season is essential.

She encourages everyone to buy their crops directly from the farmer or local farmer’s markets.

“They’re local to us, and they’re family farmers,” said Scott. “Its their livelihood, so it’s extremely important to support them this season.”

