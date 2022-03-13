Advertisement

Early morning fire leaves little of structure remaining

Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Road in Jenkins County
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 a.m. Sunday near Williams Road in Jenkins County.

Neighbors tell us it took firefighters nearly an hour to respond to the call.

Part of the fire spread and burned the car near the structure.

We are still waiting to hear back from the fire department for any injuries and more information. We will continue to update you as we find out more.

