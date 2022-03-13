Early morning fire leaves little of structure remaining
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Road in Jenkins County
JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 a.m. Sunday near Williams Road in Jenkins County.
Neighbors tell us it took firefighters nearly an hour to respond to the call.
Part of the fire spread and burned the car near the structure.
We are still waiting to hear back from the fire department for any injuries and more information. We will continue to update you as we find out more.
