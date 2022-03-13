Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch our latest Facebook Live on the FIRST ALERT in effect for a widespread hard freeze this evening:

Strong winds this afternoon behind a powerful cold front that moved through early this morning have ushered in frigid and cold air across the CSRA this evening. Near record-breaking cold temperatures will be possible tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will start off twenty to twenty-five degrees below average Sunday morning with lows very near the record low of 20 set back in 1998.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 AM Sunday morning for the entire CSRA. (WRDW)

A widespread hard freeze is expected across the CSRA tonight with temps dipping into the 20s heading into Sunday morning. (WRDW)

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 AM Sunday morning for the entire WRDW viewing area, so you will need to protect any outdoor pets and plants! Skies will be sunny Sunday with less windy conditions, but highs will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below average in the lower 50s with winds out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing tonight and tomorrow night. (WRDW)

Another unseasonably cold day can be expected Monday with morning lows in the middle/upper 20s, but a rapid warm-up can be expected for the rest of the week.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday bringing another good chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms to our area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday through Friday with lows mainly in the upper 40s and lower/middle 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

High temperatures will return to the 70s by Tuesday. (WRDW)

