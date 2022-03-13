Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

FIRST ALERT ISSUED for a widespread hard freeze and near-record breaking cold Sunday morning.
Update on Near Record Cold Temperatures Coming to the CSRA
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch our latest Facebook Live on the FIRST ALERT in effect for a widespread hard freeze this evening:

Strong winds this afternoon behind a powerful cold front that moved through early this morning have ushered in frigid and cold air across the CSRA this evening. Near record-breaking cold temperatures will be possible tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will start off twenty to twenty-five degrees below average Sunday morning with lows very near the record low of 20 set back in 1998.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 AM Sunday morning for the entire CSRA.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 AM Sunday morning for the entire CSRA.(WRDW)
A widespread hard freeze is expected across the CSRA tonight with temps dipping into the 20s...
A widespread hard freeze is expected across the CSRA tonight with temps dipping into the 20s heading into Sunday morning.(WRDW)

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 AM Sunday morning for the entire WRDW viewing area, so you will need to protect any outdoor pets and plants! Skies will be sunny Sunday with less windy conditions, but highs will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below average in the lower 50s with winds out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing tonight and tomorrow night.
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing tonight and tomorrow night.(WRDW)

Another unseasonably cold day can be expected Monday with morning lows in the middle/upper 20s, but a rapid warm-up can be expected for the rest of the week.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday bringing another good chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms to our area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday through Friday with lows mainly in the upper 40s and lower/middle 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

High temperatures will return to the 70s by Tuesday.
High temperatures will return to the 70s by Tuesday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Appling-Harlem Road
Major changes coming to Appling-Harlem Road in Georgia
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
Regency Mall
Will state law help Augusta get rid of Regency Mall’s ruins?

Latest News

A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
Tonight's record low in Augusta of 20 degrees set in 1998 may be in jeopardy.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Tonight's record low in Augusta of 20 degrees set in 1998 may be in jeopardy.
Update on Near Record Cold Temperatures Coming to the CSRA
Severe Storms Possible Early Saturday - Windy All Day Saturday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale