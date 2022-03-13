Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Freezing Temperatures Expected Again Tonight, Heavy Rain Possible Midweek
By Chris Still
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Watch our latest Facebook Live for more on the chilly temperatures and a look at a pair of storm systems headed our way for the upcoming work week.

After a near record breaking cold start to the day Sunday, temperatures will rebound nicely into the lower to middle 50s with much less windy conditions than we experienced Saturday. Expect sunny skies for the day with winds from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Another hard freeze is on tap Sunday night with clear skies, calm winds and lows dipping into the middle to upper 20s.

A nice warm up will begin by Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

The first of two storm systems for the upcoming week arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The daylight hours should be mainly dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies, but rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thursday should be a great day for your outdoor plans with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

The second storm system of the week arrives Friday bringing with it a chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Highs both of those days will be in the middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

