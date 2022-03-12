Advertisement

‘It’s a miracle’: Local woman thankful to firefighters who saved her

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘Don’t take your eyes off of me.’ Those are the words a local woman heard from the men who saved her life.

For Augusta firefighters, that was just part of the job. Sixty-five percent of calls they respond to are medical calls like Clara Avery’s.

Looking at old family photos is something Avery cherishes now.

“Here I am alive,” she said.

MORE | Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire

Reminiscing the family gatherings and her children, who she almost never saw again.

“I got up that morning, and I thought I was feeling ok, and I collapsed right there,” she said.

That’s when Augusta firefighters Christopher Farina and Michael Williams packed up their gear.

“We got a normal call about respiratory distress, showed up and got there, like any other call,” said Farina.

Except things took a turn when they showed up.

“She went unresponsive, and we checked for a pulse immediately, and there was no pulse,” he said.

MORE | Becoming a kidney donor as an adult could save a kid’s life

Avery went into cardiac arrest, and that’s when the crew shocked her using an AED machine. Avery’s reaction was something they usually never see.

“She walked out on her own. She was able to talk and walk on her own, and that doesn’t happen very often. It’s a very very small percentage,” said Farina.

Firefighters say she’s lucky to be alive.

Avery said: “It’s a miracle.”

She even showed her appreciation by buying the entire crew lunch.

Farina said: “It felt good because we don’t get recognized that often and it’s not often that people say ‘thank you for doing what you do.”

It’s all in a day’s work.

Avery said: “It’s a blessing. Those guys did their jobs. I thank God for them.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber

Latest News

"It's a blessing. Those guys did their jobs."
"It's a blessing. Those guys did their jobs."
Charlotte oil change
Local expert shares how to make your vehicle more fuel-efficient
Appling-Harlem Road
Major changes coming to Appling-Harlem Road in Georgia
Ways to get the best gas mileage
Ways to get the best gas mileage