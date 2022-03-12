‘It’s a miracle’: Local woman thankful to firefighters who saved her

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘Don’t take your eyes off of me.’ Those are the words a local woman heard from the men who saved her life.

For Augusta firefighters, that was just part of the job. Sixty-five percent of calls they respond to are medical calls like Clara Avery’s.

Looking at old family photos is something Avery cherishes now.

“Here I am alive,” she said.

Reminiscing the family gatherings and her children, who she almost never saw again.

“I got up that morning, and I thought I was feeling ok, and I collapsed right there,” she said.

That’s when Augusta firefighters Christopher Farina and Michael Williams packed up their gear.

“We got a normal call about respiratory distress, showed up and got there, like any other call,” said Farina.

Except things took a turn when they showed up.

“She went unresponsive, and we checked for a pulse immediately, and there was no pulse,” he said.

Avery went into cardiac arrest, and that’s when the crew shocked her using an AED machine. Avery’s reaction was something they usually never see.

“She walked out on her own. She was able to talk and walk on her own, and that doesn’t happen very often. It’s a very very small percentage,” said Farina.

Firefighters say she’s lucky to be alive.

Avery said: “It’s a miracle.”

She even showed her appreciation by buying the entire crew lunch.

Farina said: “It felt good because we don’t get recognized that often and it’s not often that people say ‘thank you for doing what you do.”

It’s all in a day’s work.

Avery said: “It’s a blessing. Those guys did their jobs. I thank God for them.”

