How the US ban of Russian alcohol and diamonds impacts local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Biden added to the ban on Russian imports. This ban includes diamonds, seafood, and alcohol brought into the U.S. from Russia.

The White House says this order will block more than one billion dollars in revenue for Russia.

We spoke to local businesses about how this will impact them.

Windsor Jewelers has been operating in Augusta for almost 50 years, and through the supply chain, Russia is a major source for its diamonds.

“The diamonds mined in Russia, that company is called ‘Alrosa’, and Alrosa is a large percentage. They supply about 30 percent of the diamonds to the market,’ said Michael Zibman, general manager, Windsor Jewelers.

While their supply at Windsor is more than stocked, he admits, they could feel the impact relatively soon.

“We will see probably see a shortage of diamonds and an increase in price due to that shortage in diamonds in about four months. Give or take,” said Zibman.

This will affect custom sizing for diamonds. If you’re thinking about purchasing a little liquid luck to speed up the big question, there’s no need to fear.

“Probably the percentage of vodkas that’s Russian is probably less than 5 percent,” owner of H&S Wine and Liquor Store.

That seems to be the consensus across the board, no big deal for alcohol sales.

“If they did a ban in Mexico, I’d be out of business. But with this ban, I don’t think it’ll affect us much,” they said.

