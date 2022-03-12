Advertisement

Gov. Kemp to speak at Columbia County Republican Party Breakfast

By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Republican Party has announced plans to host Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in the coming weeks.

He’ll be speaking at the party’s monthly breakfast, which will be at Mi Rancho in Grovetown. Congressman Jody Hice, who is running for secretary of state, is also listed as a speaker.

Tickets to attend are $12 per person, and you must RSVP to chair@ccgagop.org by 6 p.m. on March 21st.

CCRP also has plans for a meeting with Sheriff Clay Whittle, as well as an opportunity to meet local republican party candidates.

