Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Strong winds can be expected in the wake of a powerful cold front that will usher in near record breaking cold temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sustained winds will be between 20-30 mph with gusts between 35-45 mph. A few power outages are possible. Temperatures started off in the 60s Saturday morning but will fall into the 40s by mid-morning, where they will hold steady throughout the afternoon. Skies will clear during the afternoon with winds decreasing by the hour this evening into the overnight hours.

Update on Near Record Cold Temperatures Coming to the CSRA

Temperatures will start off some twenty to twenty five degrees below average Sunday morning with lows very near the record low of 20 set in 1998. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect Sunday morning for the entire WRDW viewing area, so you will need to protect any outdoor pets and plants! Skies will be sunny Sunday with less windy conditions, but highs will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below average in the lower 50s with winds from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Another unseasonably cold day can be expected Monday with morning lows in the middle 20s, but a rapid warm up can be expected for the rest of the week.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday bringing another good chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms to our area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday through Friday with lows mainly in the lower and middle 50s.

