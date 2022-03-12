Cross Creek’s Hunt provides bench spark, leads Razorbacks to 2nd state title

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second straight year, Cross Creek’s boys basketball team is the last squad standing in GHSA Class 3A.

The Razorbacks won the title Friday in Macon, beating Windsor Forest 60-53 in a rematch of last year’s state semi-final.

Things didn’t start out well for Lawrence Kelly’s team. Windsor Forest’s D’Ante Bass sent the opening tip right to Abasi Scott who threw down a two handed dunk. Just like that, the Knights had the advantage.

The Knights took a 16-14 lead in the first quarter, and it could’ve been more. Some timely three point shooting from Terrenice Streetman and Jayden Pack kept the Razorbacks in the game.

Enter Ahmad Hunt.

At 5′8″, 185 lbs., the senior is built more like a fullback than a basketball player. But his presence on the court changed the flow of the half, kickstarting a stagnant Cross Creek offense.

Halfway through the second quarter, Hunt knocked down a straight-away three from well beyond the arc. That made the score 24-19 Razorbacks. Three minutes later, he broke to the wing, caught a Streetman pass and knocked down a three in rhythm.

But it wasn’t just his offense. Hunt is a scrappy defender, going toe-to-toe with anyone on the other team. He’s quick enough to keep up with guards, and physical enough to hang with bigger guys. His play on both ends of the floor helped the Razorbacks make a run at the end of the second quarter.

“Backyard. That’s it really,” Hunt said, when asked where he gets his physicality from. “Backyard.”

Cross Creek took a 30-21 lead into the break. Hunt had a team-high 11 points at half.

“If Ahmad was on another team, he could possibly be a starter. He’s that good,” said Cross Creek head coach Lawrence Kelly. “He plays a role and he plays well in his role. He came off the bench tonight and he gave us a spark.”

Windsor Forest came out swinging in the third quarter. With just over three minutes to go, the Knights had cut the Cross Creek lead to one.

Antoine Lorick did a great job defending Georgetown commit D’Ante Bass, but got into foul trouble in the process. As did Terrenice Streetman, the other paint presence to stop Bass.

With the two bigs in foul trouble, Bass went to work. He finished with a game-high 22 points on 8/11 shooting. Both Lorick and Streetman fouled out, forcing Kelly to go small over the final minutes. In what should have been a great opportunity for the Knights, it was Cross Creek who extended the gap, and hit clutch free throws in crunch time to hold on.

“This title was way harder,” said junior forward Antoine Lorick. “They said we couldn’t do it without Rich [Visitacion], Corey [Trotter], Devin [Pope], Josh [Dorsey], guys like them. They said we wouldn’t be back.”

It’s a testament to the culture Kelly and the staff has built at Cross Creek over the last five years. To see so many guys leave and still compete for championships every year is no coincidence. There’s a winning culture in the program.

“I tell those guys this is what the mindset is every year,” Kelly said. “We want to play for this every year. Those guys got it done. I’m proud of them.”

When asked how soon he begins to start thinking about the threepeat, Lorick smiled and said, “Maybe June.” He’s going to enjoy this second title run for a while, as he should.

