Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

As of 5:45 p.m., a News 12 reporter observed the street was blocked off at the corner of 11th Street.

Details are limited at this time. We’ve reached out to the fire department to see if there were any injuries, or if there’s a suspected cause of the fire. This article will be updated when we learn more.

