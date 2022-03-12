Advertisement

Aiken County school board to host demographic study to determine need for schools

By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is looking at how the population is growing and shifting where the needs are for school buildings.

If you’ve driven past Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road, you’ve probably seen the site of the future Highland Springs Middle and Elementary School. But before it can open, leaders have to figure out who will be zoned to go there.

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer for operations and student services, ACPSD said: “We don’t want to arbitrarily select students to go to the band new school. We want to make decisions that the right students are zoned for that school.”

MORE | Ga. Capitol news: Rules eyed on teaching about race, sexuality

The studies are not just a measure of who will attend which school, but whether they need to attend completely new schools.

“Is it viable to use this building, or should we say, ‘hey stop putting money in this building and let’s start planning for a brand-new building,” he asked.

The data from the study looks at where people are moving in the county.

“We’re trying to accurately forecast how many students will be coming into our schools and each area over the next five years,” said Murphy.

MORE | S.C. State House news: Should public funds help pay for tuition?

This allows them to back up their building and rezoning plans with the most accurate data from the community.

Murphy says they’re hoping to have those studies done by the fall of next year before determining which students will attend the new middle school. The district is also in the process of building a new high school at Wagener-Salley High School.

“We want to make sure we have our facilities ready, and we want to be an attractive offering for any business that wants to relocate here as well as families that want to relocate here,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
Regency Mall
Will state law help Augusta get rid of Regency Mall’s ruins?

Latest News

Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in the growing backlash against the country's...
How the US ban of Russian alcohol and diamonds impacts local businesses
Aiken School Board to host demographic study
Aiken School Board to host demographic study
new ban
New ban may affect local businesses
Cross Creek state championship
Cross Creek state championship