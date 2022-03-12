Aiken County school board to host demographic study to determine need for schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is looking at how the population is growing and shifting where the needs are for school buildings.

If you’ve driven past Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road, you’ve probably seen the site of the future Highland Springs Middle and Elementary School. But before it can open, leaders have to figure out who will be zoned to go there.

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer for operations and student services, ACPSD said: “We don’t want to arbitrarily select students to go to the band new school. We want to make decisions that the right students are zoned for that school.”

The studies are not just a measure of who will attend which school, but whether they need to attend completely new schools.

“Is it viable to use this building, or should we say, ‘hey stop putting money in this building and let’s start planning for a brand-new building,” he asked.

The data from the study looks at where people are moving in the county.

“We’re trying to accurately forecast how many students will be coming into our schools and each area over the next five years,” said Murphy.

This allows them to back up their building and rezoning plans with the most accurate data from the community.

Murphy says they’re hoping to have those studies done by the fall of next year before determining which students will attend the new middle school. The district is also in the process of building a new high school at Wagener-Salley High School.

“We want to make sure we have our facilities ready, and we want to be an attractive offering for any business that wants to relocate here as well as families that want to relocate here,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.