UPDATE: Where gas prices, fuel taxes stand in 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With gas prices continuing to climb, some are calling for South Carolina to suspend the fuel tax, even as Georgia continues toward that goal.

Gas continued its upward price rise Friday, reaching an average of $4.29 per gallon Friday in Georgia, up from $3.70 a week earlier. Augusta average prices stood at $4.23 per gallon on Friday, up from $3.74 a week earlier.

South Carolina prices were averaging $4.08 per gallon on Friday, up from $3.69 a week earlier. The average in Aiken and Edgefield counties was $4.16, up from $3.72 a week earlier.

It could be worse: Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

Cutting the gas tax

A bill to suspend the gas tax was filed last weekend in S.C. but it comes at a cost as the gas taxes go to fix and maintain roads and bridges.

State Rep. Russell Fry said suspending the gas tax of 26 cents per gallon would “provide immediate relief to residents.” Currently, South Carolina has one of the lower gas taxes rates in the country, according to data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham called this week for lawmakers to temporarily suspend the state gas tax. In a fiery statement blaming President Joe Biden for rising gasoline prices, incumbent Republican Henry McMaster’s campaign said building pipelines and reforming regulations is the answer but noted that the governor had vetoed a gas tax increase.

In Georgia, Kemp says he hopes to suspend Georgia’s gas tax in days, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

He said leaders are working on a two-month moratorium on the state’s motor fuel tax “that’s going to save people anywhere from 25 to 30 cents a gallon.”

He continued: “I’m hoping that gets to my desk sooner rather than later in the next few days. I don’t want to give a time frame because the Legislature kind of in control of that but I spoke with the speaker and lieutenant governor. Everybody is on board with doing that. People just want to see relief at the pumps, and we are going to give them that.”

At the congressional level, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax. He’s filed legislation calling for that action.

