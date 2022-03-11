State lawmakers join fight against Regency Mall property

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost a year since the blight ordinance passed, and Regency Mall is still standing.

Lawmakers in Atlanta are trying to speed up the process of getting rid of giant blighted properties. Can the state help solve this problem faster than the city? If the bill passes, it just might.

A year ago, the owners started some demolition, which left one side exposed. The side has been open for months, but the mall has been empty for 20 years, and the city hasn’t been able to do anything about it.

“Not only is it an eyesore, but it also takes down the surrounding community,” said State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta.

That’s why Jones is hoping a bill will change it.

“If we can’t go the normal blighted property route, we have this superstructure that’s empty for so many years. What do we do,” he asked.

Normally a city can use the power of eminent domain to take blighted properties without question by paying the owners the fair market value. But that power has restrictions for large, privately owned commercial properties like Regency Mall.

Jones’ bill would make it easy for Augusta to take large vacant properties at a low price.

“The way the blighted law was written, shielded these particular properties, and there’s no way of getting around it. So, this was pretty much the only way to do that,” he said.

The city is also looking to tax Regency Mall’s owners under the blight ordinance. Even though the ordinance passed over the summer, the city hasn’t taxed anyone.

Code enforcement says Regency is on the top of the list.

“The key thing is that’ll speed things up,” he said.

If the bill passes and the city decides to use it, Jones says the process would depend on how long it takes for the city to figure out what to do with the property.

Code enforcement told us they were aware that the owners have some type of plan for the property but other than making a big hole in the side no one is sure what those plans are. Jones’s bill has a few more hurdles but the plan is to have it signed and passed into law by the end of the year.

“You don’t want to necessarily use the power where you can even buy it for fair market value. Just to have it sit. So, you have to come up with something to do with it,” he said.

