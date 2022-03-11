Advertisement

Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo

FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them to a safe place when the camel attacked a sheriff’s office vehicle and tried to attack a deputy, they said.(Gray News, file)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBION, Tenn. (WMC/KFVS/Gray News) - Two people were killed in a camel attack at a petting zoo in Tennessee, officials said.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded Thursday to a call at Shirley Farms and found a camel on the loose and two victims unconscious, WMC reported.

KFVS reported emergency responders tried to help the victims and move them to a safe place when the camel attacked a sheriff’s office vehicle and tried to attack a deputy, they said.

Officers killed the camel for the safety of everyone there, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims, identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, Tennessee, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC and KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom

Latest News

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Legislators discussing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ type bill
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud