Advertisement

Phinizy Swamp receives state grant for boardwalk repairs

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Birds, alligators, and lots of plants and wildlife...Phinizy Swamp is a beautiful place to check out.

A new grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will go a long way in making sure the boardwalks stay safe and up to date.

“As you can see, it’s just at that point where it’s deteriorated… it’s broken down… decomposing,” said Kim Dillard, volunteer, and events manager, Phinizy Center.

After a couple of decades of wear, she says this boardwalk needs repair, but it’ll take more than just a few boards.

“You’re walking on this, and it’s good, but underneath, the frame is decomposing,” she said.

MORE | Phinizy Swamp Nature Park gets grant for boardwalk repairs

The Phinizy Center is a non-profit. Volunteers make repairs, and they usually must find the money themselves. But now, help’s coming.

“We got that email saying, ‘hey congratulations.’ It was a very happy day in the office,” said Dillard.

The center qualified for a $2,400 grant from the Georgia DNR. Dillard says they’ll use it to fix areas that need it most.

The Phinizy Center pays for the repairs first, and then DNR will reimburse them. They have until December, but Dillard says it may be sooner.

“We depend on those grants and donations, so thank you, Georgia DNR. You guys are awesome,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber

Latest News

Augusta firefighters
‘It’s a miracle’: Local woman thankful to firefighters who saved her
"It's a blessing. Those guys did their jobs."
"It's a blessing. Those guys did their jobs."
Charlotte oil change
Local expert shares how to make your vehicle more fuel-efficient
Appling-Harlem Road
Major changes coming to Appling-Harlem Road in Georgia
Ways to get the best gas mileage
Ways to get the best gas mileage