Phinizy Swamp receives state grant for boardwalk repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Birds, alligators, and lots of plants and wildlife...Phinizy Swamp is a beautiful place to check out.

A new grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will go a long way in making sure the boardwalks stay safe and up to date.

“As you can see, it’s just at that point where it’s deteriorated… it’s broken down… decomposing,” said Kim Dillard, volunteer, and events manager, Phinizy Center.

After a couple of decades of wear, she says this boardwalk needs repair, but it’ll take more than just a few boards.

“You’re walking on this, and it’s good, but underneath, the frame is decomposing,” she said.

The Phinizy Center is a non-profit. Volunteers make repairs, and they usually must find the money themselves. But now, help’s coming.

“We got that email saying, ‘hey congratulations.’ It was a very happy day in the office,” said Dillard.

The center qualified for a $2,400 grant from the Georgia DNR. Dillard says they’ll use it to fix areas that need it most.

The Phinizy Center pays for the repairs first, and then DNR will reimburse them. They have until December, but Dillard says it may be sooner.

“We depend on those grants and donations, so thank you, Georgia DNR. You guys are awesome,” she said.

