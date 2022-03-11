Local expert shares how to make your vehicle more fuel-efficient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, gas prices reached a new peak, and people are lining up trying to get the best deal.

We can’t make gas cheaper, but we can help you find ways to make your car the most fuel-efficient it can be. Nico Harswell tells us it’s hurting his bank account.

“With the prices rising, it cost me more out of my pocket,” he said.

Harswell owns his own trucking business, and the cost to keep up has more than doubled for him.

“For two trucks on the road, my normal gas mileage was ranging from $1500-1700, and it went directly to $2800 to almost $3000,” said Harswell.

For small business owners like Harswell, every mile, and penny counts.

Aaron Clements at C&C Automotive understands the pain. He says there are ways to make your car more fuel-efficient.

Clements said: “The way to save money on your fuel cost is to keep your car properly maintained and driving habits.”

He suggests not speeding and gradually slowing down at traffic lights. Another simple fix is to check your tire pressure.

“For every one low PSI, you lose point three percent fuel mileage. You can easily save three percent or more just by adjusting your tire pressure,” he said.

C&C says letting your gas tank get too low can allow debris to get in your tank, which hurts mileage.

“It’s better to keep a quarter of a tank or more in fuel,” said Clements.

Additional Ways To Save

If the stop/start feature is on, it can save five percent in fuel usage.

Cruise control can save 7 to 14 percent on gas.

