Lincoln County leaders opt against plan to close voting sites

Lincoln County Board of Elections, Lincolnton, Ga.(WRDW)
By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a plan to close all but one polling place drew local protests and got national attention, the proposal has been voted down in Lincoln County.

There were concerns that the proposal would suppress voter participation in the rural county, although proponents claimed they were trying to make the situation better. They said some polling sites are inadequate and/or not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Months after the proposal surfaced, the Lincoln County Commission voted Wednesday to drop it.

Walker Norman, chairman of the Lincoln County Commission, said weeks ago that the proposal wasn’t a huge issue because historically 60% of Lincoln County voters cast early ballots.

