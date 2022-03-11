Advertisement

‘I’m so sorry:’ Upstate man sentenced to life for murder of 3, including child

A second child was also hurt in the shooting
Jeffery Powell was emotional at the plea hearing where he admitted to 3 counts of murder.
Jeffery Powell was emotional at the plea hearing where he admitted to 3 counts of murder.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to three life sentences on Friday morning for a shooting that killed three family members in August.

The gunman, 37-year-old Jeffery Powell, shot and killed three people on Heddy Road. The victims were 56-year-old Randy Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Dinkins and 11-year-old Shay Dinkins.

A second child, Shay’s brother Isaiah, was also hurt in the shooting. Isaiah was able to go to a neighbor’s house for help and that’s when the solicitor’s office said 911 was called.

Powell also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Isaiah.

Megan and Shay Dinkins
Megan and Shay Dinkins(Provided by family)

The solicitor said before she passed away, Megan wrote the letter “J” on the bedroom wall.

On the morning of August 2, Greenwood County deputies were dispatched to Heddy Road after receiving a report of four people being shot. When deputies arrived on scene, the found the three dead, and 8-year-old Isaiah with gunshot wounds to his ear and hand. Isaiah was able to make it to a neighbors house to make the 911 call after hiding in the bathroom for several hours.

After the shooting, Powell took a commercial flight to Florida. Investigators were able to track him by his phone records. He was arrested at Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville.

The solicitor said Powell had stolen money from the victims’ mobile apps.

The victims’ families spoke at the plea hearing on Friday. Powell was emotional as they addressed him in court.

He sobbed while he told the families he was sorry.

Powell’s attorney said he suffers from mental health issues and a traumatic brain injury.

“He has always been remorseful for his actions,” the attorney said.

Powell was sentenced to three life sentences in prison without parole plus an additional consecutive 30 years. Solicitor David Stumbo said they were prepared to seek the death penalty in the case, but knew the trial would depend on Isaiah and they didn’t want to put him through one.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
Regency Mall
Will state law help Augusta get rid of Regency Mall’s ruins?
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust

Latest News

The Grovetown Warriors boys basketball team won the GHSA 6A championship Friday, the first...
From transfer to champion: Frankquon Sherman leads Grovetown to the program’s first title
This is a rendering of the planned Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School.
Aiken County school board to host demographic study to determine need for schools
Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in the growing backlash against the country's...
How the US ban of Russian alcohol and diamonds impacts local businesses
Aiken School Board to host demographic study
Aiken School Board to host demographic study
new ban
New ban may affect local businesses