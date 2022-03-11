‘I’m so sorry:’ Upstate man sentenced to life for murder of 3, including child

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to three life sentences on Friday morning for a shooting that killed three family members in August.

The gunman, 37-year-old Jeffery Powell, shot and killed three people on Heddy Road. The victims were 56-year-old Randy Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Dinkins and 11-year-old Shay Dinkins.

A second child, Shay’s brother Isaiah, was also hurt in the shooting. Isaiah was able to go to a neighbor’s house for help and that’s when the solicitor’s office said 911 was called.

Powell also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Isaiah.

Megan and Shay Dinkins (Provided by family)

The solicitor said before she passed away, Megan wrote the letter “J” on the bedroom wall.

On the morning of August 2, Greenwood County deputies were dispatched to Heddy Road after receiving a report of four people being shot. When deputies arrived on scene, the found the three dead, and 8-year-old Isaiah with gunshot wounds to his ear and hand. Isaiah was able to make it to a neighbors house to make the 911 call after hiding in the bathroom for several hours.

After the shooting, Powell took a commercial flight to Florida. Investigators were able to track him by his phone records. He was arrested at Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville.

The solicitor said Powell had stolen money from the victims’ mobile apps.

The victims’ families spoke at the plea hearing on Friday. Powell was emotional as they addressed him in court.

He sobbed while he told the families he was sorry.

Powell’s attorney said he suffers from mental health issues and a traumatic brain injury.

“He has always been remorseful for his actions,” the attorney said.

Powell was sentenced to three life sentences in prison without parole plus an additional consecutive 30 years. Solicitor David Stumbo said they were prepared to seek the death penalty in the case, but knew the trial would depend on Isaiah and they didn’t want to put him through one.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.