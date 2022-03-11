Here’s who’s running for office in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The election field has solidified this week at the local and state levels as political candidates filed their paperwork to run for office.
The filing period from Monday through noon Friday launches a 10-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries for state and congressional offices.
The same thing happened on a smaller scale at the local level.
Here’s a look at the local candidates listed by the Georgia secretary of state after the filing period closed Friday:
Richmond County
AUGUSTA MAYOR
- Donald Bradshaw, entrepreneur/engineer
- Charlie Hannah, tax law consultant
- A.K. Hasan, Richmond County Board of Education trustee/retired
- Robert Ingham, tax preparer
- Lucas V. Johnson, customer service representative
- Garnett Johnson, small business owner
- Steven Kendrick, government administrator
- Lori Myles, educator
- Marion Williams, retired
AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 2
- Leroy “Ray Montana” crew, marketing
- Charles Cummings, retired
- Cleveland Garrison, welder
- Ralph Gunter Sr., retired firefighter
- Von Pouncey, executive director
- Stacy Pulliam, real estate agent
AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 4
- Alvin D. Mason, Department of Defense employee
- Betty C. Reece, retired
AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 6
- Jeremy Johnson, real estate investor
- Tony Lewis, retired
- Mario D. Taylor Sr., business owner
AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 8
- Brandon Garrett, marketing
SUPER COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 10
- John Clarke, retired
- Robert A. Cooks, consultant
- Wayne Guilfoyle, self-employed
STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED MONIQUE WALKER)
- Monique Walker, state court judge
STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED DAVID D. WATKINS)
- Evita Paschall, attorney
- Ashanti Lilley Pounds, attorney
CHIEF JUDGE, CIVIL AND MAGISTRATE COURT
- Carletta Sims Brown, Democratic Party, civil and magistrate court chief judge
- Katrell Nash, Democratic Party, attorney
Columbia County
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1
- Connie M. Melear, Republican Party, chief financial officer
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2
- Alison Couch, Republican Party, public accountant
- Dewey G. Galeas, Republican Party, retired military officer
COUNTY COMMISSON CHAIRPERSON
- Douglas R. Duncan Jr., Republican Party, vice president, MAU
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2
- Kristi Baker, physical therapy assistant
- Lee Benedict, teacher
- John Duggan, engineer
- Sandy Steed, massage therapist
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3
- Ashley Lee, business manager/co-owner
- Melvin Mahone, assistant professor of sociology
- Judy Simmons Teasley, retired educator
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.