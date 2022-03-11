Advertisement

Here’s who’s running for office in Richmond, Columbia counties

Georgia is breaking records in early voting,
Georgia is breaking records in early voting,(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The election field has solidified this week at the local and state levels as political candidates filed their paperwork to run for office.

The filing period from Monday through noon Friday launches a 10-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries for state and congressional offices.

MORE | Lincoln County leaders opt against plan to close voting sites

The same thing happened on a smaller scale at the local level.

Here’s a look at the local candidates listed by the Georgia secretary of state after the filing period closed Friday:

Richmond County

AUGUSTA MAYOR

  • Donald Bradshaw, entrepreneur/engineer
  • Charlie Hannah, tax law consultant
  • A.K. Hasan, Richmond County Board of Education trustee/retired
  • Robert Ingham, tax preparer
  • Lucas V. Johnson, customer service representative
  • Garnett Johnson, small business owner
  • Steven Kendrick, government administrator
  • Lori Myles, educator
  • Marion Williams, retired

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 2

  • Leroy “Ray Montana” crew, marketing
  • Charles Cummings, retired
  • Cleveland Garrison, welder
  • Ralph Gunter Sr., retired firefighter
  • Von Pouncey, executive director
  • Stacy Pulliam, real estate agent

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 4

  • Alvin D. Mason, Department of Defense employee
  • Betty C. Reece, retired

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 6

  • Jeremy Johnson, real estate investor
  • Tony Lewis, retired
  • Mario D. Taylor Sr., business owner

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 8

  • Brandon Garrett, marketing

SUPER COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 10

  • John Clarke, retired
  • Robert A. Cooks, consultant
  • Wayne Guilfoyle, self-employed

STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED MONIQUE WALKER)

  • Monique Walker, state court judge

STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED DAVID D. WATKINS)

  • Evita Paschall, attorney
  • Ashanti Lilley Pounds, attorney

CHIEF JUDGE, CIVIL AND MAGISTRATE COURT

  • Carletta Sims Brown, Democratic Party, civil and magistrate court chief judge
  • Katrell Nash, Democratic Party, attorney

Columbia County

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1

  • Connie M. Melear, Republican Party, chief financial officer

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2

  • Alison Couch, Republican Party, public accountant
  • Dewey G. Galeas, Republican Party, retired military officer

COUNTY COMMISSON CHAIRPERSON

  • Douglas R. Duncan Jr., Republican Party, vice president, MAU

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

  • Kristi Baker, physical therapy assistant
  • Lee Benedict, teacher
  • John Duggan, engineer
  • Sandy Steed, massage therapist

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

  • Ashley Lee, business manager/co-owner
  • Melvin Mahone, assistant professor of sociology
  • Judy Simmons Teasley, retired educator
MORE | Three-way battle taking shape in Peach State governor’s race

