Here’s who’s running for office in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The election field has solidified this week at the local and state levels as political candidates filed their paperwork to run for office.

The filing period from Monday through noon Friday launches a 10-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries for state and congressional offices.

The same thing happened on a smaller scale at the local level.

Here’s a look at the local candidates listed by the Georgia secretary of state after the filing period closed Friday:

Richmond County

AUGUSTA MAYOR

Donald Bradshaw, entrepreneur/engineer

Charlie Hannah, tax law consultant

A.K. Hasan, Richmond County Board of Education trustee/retired

Robert Ingham, tax preparer

Lucas V. Johnson, customer service representative

Garnett Johnson, small business owner

Steven Kendrick, government administrator

Lori Myles, educator

Marion Williams, retired

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 2

Leroy “Ray Montana” crew, marketing

Charles Cummings, retired

Cleveland Garrison, welder

Ralph Gunter Sr., retired firefighter

Von Pouncey, executive director

Stacy Pulliam, real estate agent

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 4

Alvin D. Mason, Department of Defense employee

Betty C. Reece, retired

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 6

Jeremy Johnson, real estate investor

Tony Lewis, retired

Mario D. Taylor Sr., business owner

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 8

Brandon Garrett, marketing

SUPER COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 10

John Clarke, retired

Robert A. Cooks, consultant

Wayne Guilfoyle, self-employed

STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED MONIQUE WALKER)

Monique Walker, state court judge

STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED DAVID D. WATKINS)

Evita Paschall, attorney

Ashanti Lilley Pounds, attorney

CHIEF JUDGE, CIVIL AND MAGISTRATE COURT

Carletta Sims Brown, Democratic Party, civil and magistrate court chief judge

Katrell Nash, Democratic Party, attorney

Columbia County

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1

Connie M. Melear, Republican Party, chief financial officer

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2

Alison Couch, Republican Party, public accountant

Dewey G. Galeas, Republican Party, retired military officer

COUNTY COMMISSON CHAIRPERSON

Douglas R. Duncan Jr., Republican Party, vice president, MAU

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

Kristi Baker, physical therapy assistant

Lee Benedict, teacher

John Duggan, engineer

Sandy Steed, massage therapist

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

Ashley Lee, business manager/co-owner

Melvin Mahone, assistant professor of sociology

Judy Simmons Teasley, retired educator

