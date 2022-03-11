Group wants ‘Happy’ water tower to smile down on Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The nonprofit group Project Happy Water is planning a bold initiative to brighten the Augusta skyline.

The group says it’s looking to raise $100,000 for restoration and painting of one water tower, “transforming it into a beacon of happiness and hope.”

The group hopes the water tower will encourage visitors and residents alike to come explore and rediscover the great restaurants, shops and businesses that Augusta has to offer.

“Our business community was hit hard by the pandemic,” said Pierce Legeion, vice president and media relations for Project Happy Water. “We just want to help bring people back to Augusta and even in some small way encourage new visitors to discover how awesome Augusta is.”

Inspired by Augusta artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman’s HAPPY Campaign, the tower will be painted an eye-catching yellow featuring Porkchop’s world famous smiling HAPPY Robot. Zimmerman’s HAPPY Campaign began in 2012 as a simple way to get people to smile.

The group’s official kickoff fundraising event, High Water, is coming up March 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the 600 Broad Hub, 600 Broad St. This event will feature a specially themed art auction and sale with one-of-a-kind pieces from nearly 20 local artists including Jay Jacobs, April Henry King, Jason Craig, Staci Swider, Zimmerman and more. DJs Coco Rubio and Matthew Porter will provide music. There will also be food, drinks and a few special surprises, including the official announcement on which Augusta water tower will get the treatment.

VIP tickets are $100 and will include a special gift. Regular admission is $20 in advance through March 23 or $25 the day of the event at the door. You can buy tickets or donate at projecthappywater.com.

Limited edition Project Happy Water coffee mugs, made exclusively by Tire City Potters, will be available for purchase online soon, with proceeds going toward the project.

