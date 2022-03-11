Golden Harvest is feeling the impact of rising food, gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone is feeling the rising food and gas prices, and that includes local food banks.

Golden Harvest Food Bank serves 25 local counties, and they’re experiencing an immediate impact.

For some rural counties, it’s their only source for food donations. They’re still able to buy food at a cheaper rate, but they’re starting to notice a trend.

“If our neighbors are hungry, then let’s feed them,” said Allen Barry, Evans volunteer.

For Barry, the second Saturday of every month is when he volunteers at Journey Community Church. They hold a food and clothing drive in partnership with the Golden Harvest Food Bank, and it’s how he prefers to spend his retirement.

“God’s done a lot for me and given me opportunities, just serving in the military. This is a chance for me to continue serving in the community,” said Barry.

In these tough times, both the church and the food bank are starting to notice a trend.

Amy Breitmann, president and CEO, Golden Harvest Food Bank said: “For the first time, many people are approaching our pantries or our mobile distributions and needing help for the first time.”

This was especially noticeable when the two organizations teamed up together for the first time in Grovetown for a food drive.

Tracy Pressley, outreach pastor, Journey Community Church told us about a recent conversation she had: “One guy said ‘we didn’t need it before, but now we found out about this, and we wanted to come out and get some food because it’s a need.”

With this new crowd, the mission for Golden Harvest becomes increasingly more important.

Breitmann said: “One in seven people in our service area are struggling with food insecurity, and one in five children. Those numbers are high.” We’re able to purchase food at a fraction of the price of what other folks can. That dollar is really important these days.”

Golden Harvest says that food costs have gone up 30 percent due to high demand. According to projections from Feeding America, food insecurity is also up 15 percent in our service area.

To donate, visit Golden Harvest.

