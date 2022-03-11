Ga. Capitol news: Legislators discussing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ type bill

ATLANTA- A new bill up for discussion in Georgia would put restrictions on several topics in your child’s classroom.

Senate Bill 613 says in part “no school shall encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels.”

The bill is called the Common Humanity in Private Education Act.

If the bill passes, it will place restrictions on how teachers discuss certain topics and provisions related to the teaching of concepts based on critical theories.

House Speaker David Ralston says he hasn’t seen the legislation yet.

If passed, the bill will effect private and non-public schools. The bill is similar to one recently passed in Florida that forbids discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms.

Senate rejects bill to loosen hands-free cellphone law

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators are rejecting a bill that would let drivers use cellphones mounted to their windshield or dashboard while at traffic lights and stop signs.

The Senate voted 35-14 against Senate Bill 203 on Wednesday. Republican Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville argued for the bill, saying that people could safely look at phones will stopped or pulled over.

But opponents say the bill could have falsely led drivers to believe that looking at their cell phone isn’t dangerous.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula says that message could have been particularly dangerous for young drivers.

Income tax cut sails through House

ATLANTA - A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion has passed the state House.

Republicans supporting House Bill 1437 on Wednesday said it simplifies the state’s tax system while providing relief.

It would create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% rate, raise the amount of income exempt from taxation, and eliminate many deductions.

The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.

The changes would begin in 2024.

An analysis by a group opposing the bill shows that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.