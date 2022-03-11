Edgefield County pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died early Friday after being struck by two vehicles that were involved in a crash.

The accident occurred around 6:10 a.m. on Sweetwater Road near Mays Way, three miles south of Edgefield, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2001 Dodge Ram driven by a 54-year-old Greenwood man was traveling south on Sweetwater when it crashed into an unoccupied 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was disabled in the roadway due to a previous accident, troopers said.

Both vehicles hit a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway behind the Elantra, according to troopers.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Ram was not injured, troopers said.

The pedestrian’s name was not available Friday afternoon.

