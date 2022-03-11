Advertisement

Earthquake hits the Midlands for second time this week

The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.
The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Kershaw County on Friday morning.

The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.

It’s the 21st tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021, the division says.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake also hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

South Carolina has seen 15 earthquakes so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police.
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash while reportedly evading cops
From left: Maria Lorenzo, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz and Barbara Avila
2 kids kidnapped in family drama-turned-drug bust
Ryan Coogler (Credit: TMZ)
‘Black Panther’ director falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank, arrested
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom

Latest News

Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Legislators discussing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ type bill
This was the scene after a fatal car shooting on on Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta.
1 dead after bullet-riddled car found on Atlanta interstate
The “Save Women’s Sports Act” says the gender of students on their birth certificates will...
Why transgender sports battle is back before S.C. lawmakers
Jeffery Powell was emotional at the plea hearing where he admitted to 3 counts of murder.
‘I’m so sorry:’ Upstate man pleads guilty to murder of 3, including child