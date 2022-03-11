Earthquake hits the Midlands for second time this week
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Kershaw County on Friday morning.
The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.
It’s the 21st tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021, the division says.
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake also hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.
South Carolina has seen 15 earthquakes so far this year.
